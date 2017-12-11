Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D) and the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) have announced the formation of a dedicated panel of industry experts to strengthen the country’s reputation as a place of outstanding food-and-drink experiences.

The Food-Tourism Strategy Board, developed with the Culinary Tourism Alliance, aspires to grow tourism spend by £1bn by 2020.

The first stage in developing the new industry-driven food tourism framework calls for input from those who actively work in the food, drink and tourism sectors. The insights, input and feedback gained will be invaluable to the development of the strategy.

STA chief executive Marc Crothall (pictured above, fifth from left), said: ‘Food and drink accounts for one in every £5 spent by visitors and there is a clear opportunity for Scotland to grow into a global food-tourism destination.

‘As we start the process of developing our tourism strategy to 2030, delivering quality experiences and growing visitor spend remains a real opportunity for all.’

Meanwhile, SF&D has announced the appointment of a UK Market Development Director.

Lucy Husband (pictured left), a career food-and-drink specialist, has held several senior roles with well-known operators including AK Stoddart, Malton Foods and Waverley Vintners. She will join Scotland Food & Drink team in January.

The role was created following the launch of Ambition 2030, a new strategy which aims to double the size of the sector to £30bn by 2030.

James Withers, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: ‘Key to future success of Ambition 2030 is the drive for further growth across the UK.

‘The market outside Scotland accounts for 80% of our UK trade and so the development of a new strategy and the creation of a new director role is an important step.

Lucy added: ‘I have watched with interest the growth of SF&D over the last 10 years and have seen the benefit directly of the work they have delivered to unlock growth opportunities for Scottish businesses in the UK.’

