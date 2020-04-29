Scotland has surpassed the south-west as the most popular holiday destination for holidaymakers as they make bookings for next year, according to the founder of an outdoor accommodation website. Dan Yates, who runs Pitchup.com has reported an increase in ‘far future’ bookings for 2021 as Brits look for light at the end of the lock-down, with Scotland overtaking the south-west of England as the company’s most popular destination.

‘Staycations are likely to be front of mind at the moment and our figures show that intent to book is significantly up on last year,’ he said. ‘We currently have nearly 200 bookings for 2021 which is significant increase on this time last year.

This trend either indicates an increase in consumer confidence or it demonstrates that people are experiencing lock-down cabin fever and need something to look forward to.’

Tourists also seem to be favouring lodges, cabins and motor homes.

‘Structured accommodation offers a layer of protection and security which is important to holidaymakers who may feel a bit wary at the moment,’ added Dan. ‘However, this it could also be representative of families who haven’t traditionally holidayed outdoors in the UK and who may have more money to spend on higher cost accommodation.’

Most Popular Camping Destinations 2021

* Source: Pitchup.com

Scotland 31%

South-West England 27%

North-West England 18%

Central England 7%

West Wales 5%

South East England 4%

East Anglia 3%

North East England 2%

Basse-Normandie 1%

North Wales 1%

Andalusia 1%

South Wales 1%

Poitou-Charentes 1%

Fixed Accommodation Bookings* (2021)