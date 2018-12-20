Scotland’s national culinary team returned home from the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg last month with a silver medal win under their belt.

Team manager Robbie Penman and captain Orry Shand created the menu which featured Scottish shellfish in the starter and Scotch Beef PGI in the main course, with judges describing the quality of the produce as ‘outstanding’.

Led by culinary team director and World Chefs judge, Kevin MacGillivray, the 12-strong team benefitted from the skills of several bright young chefs who hail from hotels and restaurants across the country.

Team members include:

Back-up support was provided by Beth Davies from Gleneagles Hotel, Errin Sweeny from City of Glasgow College and Shona Sutherland of Taystful, who also gained bronze in an individual entry with her chocolate showpiece.

Kevin McGillivray (pictured left) said: ‘It was a fantastic effort for such a young group to compete on the world stage. This was only their second major competition and this exceptional result will undoubtedly help their development and their understanding of what is required for the forthcoming Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, in February 2020.

Scotland Food & Drink’s chief executive, James Withers, added: ‘We greatly admire the achievements of both the Scottish Culinary Team and this global competition. Working with Scottish produce including Scotch Beef PGI; Albert Bartlett potatoes; hand-dived king scallops and razor clams from Sound of Gigha allowed these exceptional young chefs to produce winning dishes that reflected the quality produce for which Scotland is famous.’

Around 75 different nations from five continents were guests at the Expogast Culinary World Cup, which took place at Luxembourg-Kirchberg from 24th-28th November. Organised by Valel Club Luxembourg, the competition comprised of 30 national senior, 15 national junior, 15 catering and more than 45 regional teams competing on a global stage.

Scottish culinary team sponsors include: Scotland Food & Drink; Quality Meat Scotland; Seafood Scotland; Albert Bartlett; Loch Fyne Sea Farms; HIT Scotland and the Fab 50 supporters.

www.scottishchefs.com

https://foodanddrink.scot/