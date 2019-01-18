Holding one of the more fortunate positions within Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, Derek Nicol occasionally breaks free from the office shackles and travels around the country visiting many of the country’s high quality accommodation providers. Here he sings the praises of Scotland’s exceptional self-catering operators and offers a few words of caution for operators seeking to diversify into unchartered ventures…

With record numbers of visitors looking for the best self-catering experiences, visitors can enjoy everything from a stay at a stately home to a log cabin with outdoor Jacuzzi and mountain views. One thing I have learned during my time at Bruce Stevenson is that not all areas of the country welcome the same type of visitor. Whether it’s lochside in Argyll or the hustle and bustle of the Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, I am always so impressed with the quality of accommodation we offer to visitors but it is hugely important that there is something that meets each individual’s taste and requirements.

It always amazes me how inventive and creative business owners are becoming at ensuring their properties appeal to as wide an audience as possible. Some have opened cafés, shops and galleries, while others offer craft workshops and cookery experiences and cater for outdoor enthusiasts by providing bike hire, woodland trails and water sports activities. From an operator’s perspective, the ability to inspire guests to spend as much time and money during their stay is not only helpful for the bottom line, it can also enhance the overall visitor experience and encourage them to recommend it to their own contacts and/or it can bring them back for more another time.

A word of caution to those who have taken the opportunity to diversify, however. Please do take care to inform your insurers of any additional activities you offer from the premises. Selling or even giving away afternoon tea every Sunday may not seem important at first but if your insurer is not aware of it, then it could prove problematic. Likewise, failing to include an accurate business description on the schedule could potentially affect any claims for loss of income.

Moreover, don’t assume that your insurer will accept the additional exposure. Inform them first and they will help you to determine if your cover reflects the diverse nature of your business, in addition to the self-catering element. Establishing a robust communication exchange and involving your broker or insurer in any future development plans will help to ensure all aspects of your business are covered.

Personally, I intend to continue to take full advantage of the irresistible array of first class accommodation provided by Scotland’s self catering community. After all, we are all consumers at the end of the day, and having witnessed some of the most exceptional establishments in the most spectacular settings over the years – each one effectively on our own doorstep – it’s hard to argue the case for ever venturing anywhere else.

Derek Nicol is Private Client and Hospitality Executive at Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers.

