Sustainable tourism business initiatives and policies have saved the Scottish hospitality sector up to one million tonnes of water and a quarter of a million tonnes of carbon, according to a report published by CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor, Green Tourism.

Entitled Twenty Years of Making a Difference, the report addresses the impact that Green Tourism-accredited businesses have had on the environment over the last two decades. Undertaken across various operators including accommodation providers, visitor attractions, tour operators and event venues across Scotland, the analysis revealed significant carbon and water savings, habitat and biodiversity creation, waste recovery and dedicated local procurement policies.

The impact of a combined sustainable approach across more than 800 Scottish accredited businesses shows that tourist and business users enjoyed up to 5m ‘green’ bed nights in 2017, while up to 25 million visitors chose sustainable destinations, attractions and venues the year before.

Speaking of the results, Green Tourism managing director, Andrea Nicholas (pictured above), said: ‘The last 20 years have seen the growth of renewable energy sources and the saving of millions of tonnes of carbon and water, along with a stronger emphasis on sourcing local produce among participating businesses.’

The report highlights that almost 85% of foodservice businesses have switched to sustainable sourcing, with at least 60% of their menus coming from local producers in the last year.

Green Tourism’s chairman, Jon Proctor (pictured above right), added: ‘By assessing the performance of businesses against a variety of sustainability indicators, we have access to in-depth data on what organisations are doing in order to meet their sustainability goals.

‘This is an ongoing process which highlights where improvements can be made and it goes beyond cost savings; we encourage tourism businesses to invest in their local community by enabling guests to experience local cultural experiences or social projects.

‘Our research has shown that Green Tourism-accredited businesses are more efficient and offer better customer experiences.’

One such business is Crieff Hydro in Perthshire ,which started off with a bronze GT award in 2008 and is now a gold award holder. Measures adopted by the family-owned business include replacing old lights with LEDs at a cost of £150,000, but with total savings of around £250,000. Mewanwhile, recycling used soap bars diverted more than 250kg of soap from landfill and supported countries with poor sanitation.

Malcolm Roughead, the chief executive of VisitScotland, said: ‘The success of Scottish tourism rests on its ability to protect and enhance the environment, society and culture.

‘Green Tourism have made great strides in showcasing sustainable tourism in Scotland.’

www.green-tourism.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com