A popular café-delicatessen in Lanark has benefited from a top quality fit-out by catering equipment specialists Quality Equipment Distributors (QED).

Owned by local entrepreneur Stuart Anderson (pictured left) and located on Castlegate in the heart of the town, the café acts as the high street outlet for Battlefield Bakery where most of the food is produced.

Keen to place his own stamp on the business after acquiring it in 2016, Stuart undertook a complete refurbishment including the installation of a brand-new serve-over counter (pictured above) from the QED Avalon range.

Featuring refrigerated and ambient counter-top displays and back-bar shelving, the units incorporate a selection of new stainless steel foodservice equipment. Meanwhile, the dining area of the café has been increased along with the introduction of a new range of tables and chairs for an enhanced dining experience.

According to Stuart, the finished result has heralded a complete transformation of the business, with greatly improved display areas and a far more practical environment in which to present their products and serve their customers: ‘There has been a measurable increase in sales of our food and drink since the refurbishment was completed, together with a host of positive customer feedback about the improved ambiance and comfort of the café,’ he said.

Based in Glasgow, QED is a leading UK designer and supplier of modular bar, coffee shop and foodservice equipment for catering and retail environments.

