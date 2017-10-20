The organisers of the 2017 Scottish Chefs’ Conference have announced the six star chefs who will demonstrate at this year’s event in Glasgow.

Sponsored by Braehead Foods and scheduled for 6th November at the Doubletree Hilton Glasgow Central, the programme showcases a varied line-up of chefs including CIS Excellence Awards winners Gary McLean and Helen Vass. Michelin Star attractions include Brian Grigor (pictured below) and Isaac McHale, while international inspiration comes from Eero Vottonen, the 33-year-old Finnish winner (see profile below) of the 2016 W.A.C.S Global Chef competition.

Conference founder Willie Pike will close the day with his unique mix of talent, candour and humour, and Scottish colleges are invited to bring 10 students to showcase their skills in the Scottish Salmon Producers’ salmon challenge.

Other attractions at the conference include the CCS Mac the Knife competition and a live QMS Master Butcher skills workshop.

That evening, a four-course meal designed by members of the Scottish culinary team and served by students and Hilton staff will be served to the assembled guests.

Now in its 12th year, the event is now managed and run by Scottish Chefs (formerly the Federation of Chefs Scotland) and presents an annual opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues and industry suppliers while providing the opportunity to witness some of the most exciting chef demonstrators from across the globe.

The 2017 Scottish Chefs Conference will be held on 6th November at the DoubleTree Hilton, Glasgow Central.

Visit www.ScottishChefs.com to view profiles of demonstrating chefs and to book your place.

Profile: Eero Vottonen

The 33-year-old chef from Finland is a former Finnish Chef of the Year (pictured left) and has worked in some of the best restaurant’s in Finland, including Olo in Helsinki. He has successfully competed at the highest level in global culinary competitions, winning the 2016 World Chefs’ Global Chef Challenge 2016 and coming sixth at Bocuse d’Or 2017. Eero’s cooking style reflects the traditions and ingredients of his native Finland where they utilise traditional methods such as smoking, salting and curing and cooking over open fires.