The Scottish Chefs Conference took place at the newly launched Hilton by Doubletree Glasgow Central on Monday 6th November. With 500 delegates and a host of star culinary names including including CIS Excellence Awards winners Gary McLean (main pic below) and Helen Vass, Michelin-Starred Brian Grigor (pictured below left) and Isaac McHale – not to mention Albert Roux and Eero Vottonen – the conference proved the industry’s biggest event in its 11-year history.

Attractions included the CCS Mac the Knife competition, the Scottish Salmon Producers’ salmon challenge and a live QMS Master Butcher skills workshop. Meanwhile conference founder Willie Pike employed his unique mix of talent, candour and humour to entertain the audience with guests on stage.

That evening, an exemplary four-course meal designed by members of the Scottish culinary team was served to guests by college students and Hilton staff.

Now in its 12th year, the event is managed and run by Scottish Chefs (formerly the Federation of Chefs Scotland) and presents an annual opportunity to network with like-minded colleagues and industry suppliers while providing the opportunity to witness some of the world’s most exciting chef demonstrators.

