Scottish cycling star Mark Beaumont is spearheading a charity cycling event in the Scottish Borders for CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year Co-sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers (BSIB).

More than 30 staff and supporters of the company will join Mark (pictured) on the route of the famous race, a 56-mile road sportive on Friday 2 June. Starting and finishing in Peebles, the route challengers are aiming to raise money for Bruce Stevenson’s nominated charity, FareShare Scotland.

Best known for cycling around the world in 194 days in 2008, Beaumont is a BSIB ambassador, supporting the business across tailored charitable activities and speaker events.

Collecting good quality, in-date surplus food from retailers and producers, FareShare Scotland then redistributes it to more than 450 charities and community groups to improve the lives of vulnerable people in Scotland.

Commenting on the initiative, BSIB CEO, Edward Bruce, said: ‘A lot of our staff are cycling enthusiasts so it’s exciting that Mark Beaumont has agreed to support our charity cycle, especially given the incredible challenges that he’s facing with his world-record mission to cycle the globe.

‘We’re raising money for an extremely worthy charity that’s benefiting thousands of people across Scotland. It’s also an incredibly scenic route that’s challenging in parts but we’ve got a superb ambassador leading the way and we’re looking forward to raising lots of money for a great cause.’

Mark Beaumont added: ‘I’m delighted to be supporting Bruce Stevenson on their charity cycle. The Borders is a beautiful part of the world in which to spend a day on your bike and it’s a great way to raise money for a worthy cause.’

www.fareshare.org.uk

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

To support Bruce Stevenson’s fundraising cycle, donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BSIB-TourotheBorders.