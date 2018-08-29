As Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight 2018 gets underway, organisers Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D) are encouraging young people across the country to choose a career in the sector to help double its value by the year 2030.

Having established its long-term vision to fill over 25,000 jobs by 2022, the latest drive aims to attract new blood into the industry to help build its ongoing success.

Entitled #ScotFoodGoals, this year’s campaign has been designed as a platform to champion the talented young people in the industry and promote the unique career opportunities, while continuing to celebrate the consumers, entrepreneurs, retailers, caterers, producers and wholesalers by encouraging everyone to eat, drink, promote, sell and cook Scottish.

As the sector gears up for the two-week programme’s official launch on 1st September, SF&D’s Chief Executive, James Withers, was joined this morning by Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity, and a group of young people who are each contributing to the industry’s ongoing success.

Mr Withers (pictured centre-left), said: ‘Now is an exciting time to be involved in the sector in Scotland and by 2030 we want to have doubled the value of Scotland’s food and drink industry. While this is a challenge, our #ScotFoodGoals campaign will act as a springboard to show just how diverse and rewarding a career in food and drink can be.’

Aiming to stimulate discussion and showcase the wealth of opportunities available, a number of young people have been recruited to act as Food & Drink Fortnight ambassadors and spread the word about how fulfilling, exciting and diverse a career in the sector can be.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing (pictured centre-right), added: ‘Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight is vital to help to promote the outstanding produce we have here in Scotland, as well as celebrating those who grow, make, cook and sell it.

‘As 2018 is the year of young people, it is also a fantastic platform to champion and promote the diverse opportunities within our food and drink sector. The next two weeks therefore present the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved in thinking more about where our food and drink comes from, and I would encourage everyone to visit some of the exciting events taking place throughout the country during the campaign.’

This year’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight will run from 1st – 16th September 2018. Visit www.fooddrinkfort.scot or www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org for information on how to get involved.