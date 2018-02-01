Catering Scotland

Scottish Food Guide Gets New Look For 2018

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Scottish Food Guide Gets New Look For 2018

Scottish Food Guide Gets New Look For 2018
February 01
20:26 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Scottish Food Guide’s groundbreaking website has relaunched with a new look for 2018. According to its founder, CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, Wendy Barrie, visitors to the site can now access entries in numerous ways and enjoy more detailed information and photography alongside significantly increased search engine optimisation potential: Our goals, standards and quality assurance are as rigorous and independent as ever,’ she said.

‘My mission is to support and collaborate with the best producers, chefs and cooks and to promote Scotland as a world-class food destination – one that values its natural beauty, uses its resources sustainably and offers guests the warm hospitality we Scots are famous for.’
www.scottishfoodguide.scot

www.scottishcheesetrail.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

 

Tags
CIS Excellence Awardslocal produce scotlandScottish Food Guide
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.