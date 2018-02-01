Scottish Food Guide’s groundbreaking website has relaunched with a new look for 2018. According to its founder, CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, Wendy Barrie, visitors to the site can now access entries in numerous ways and enjoy more detailed information and photography alongside significantly increased search engine optimisation potential: Our goals, standards and quality assurance are as rigorous and independent as ever,’ she said.

‘My mission is to support and collaborate with the best producers, chefs and cooks and to promote Scotland as a world-class food destination – one that values its natural beauty, uses its resources sustainably and offers guests the warm hospitality we Scots are famous for.’

www.scottishfoodguide.scot

www.scottishcheesetrail.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com