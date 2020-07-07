With hotels, restaurants and pubs in England re-opening last weekend and in Scotland on 15th July, new research has revealed that pent-up demand will see UK households spending an average of £960 each on UK breaks. The research, from Caterer.com, found that over half (58%) of Brits have saved money during lock-down and 36% plan to put some of this towards a so-called staycation. A similar number (53%) claimed they would not book a UK holiday unless restaurants, pubs and bars were open in the area. Almost 40% will be seeking more remote destinations this year, with the Scottish Highlands being revealed as one of the most popular locations.

The survey of 2,001 UK representative adults suggests that whilst people are willing to spend the money to salvage what they can of their summer breaks, they are also mindful of which amenities and hospitality businesses will be open for them to enjoy during their time away. Over half (53%) say they would not book a staycation unless local restaurants, pubs and bars were also open.

UK hotspots that can expect an economic boost include:

Cornwall (16%)

Scottish Highlands (14%)

Lake District (14%)

London (14%)

Wales (13%)

Devon (12%)

Neil Pattison, Director at Caterer.com (pictured left), said: ‘Our research shows that the demand that clearly exists for summer staycations will hopefully give the sector a much-needed boost.

‘The industry has been adapting rapidly to comply with government regulations and align itself with changing customer expectations and needs.

‘Our research demonstrates just how valuable hospitality businesses are to consumers, with the majority of people saying that their decision on whether to book a staycation relies heavily on restaurants, pubs and bars being open. The industry is looking forward to welcoming back loyal customers to help kickstart the economy.’

As hospitality businesses around the UK strive to recover from forced closures they are also working hard to respond to changing customer preferences by training up staff and adapting offerings. More than one quarter of respondents (29%) claimed they are more likely to consider using room service to avoid contact with others, while 33% expect to find readily available hygiene protocol online before booking. In order for people to feel like they are in safe hands whilst travelling, the research suggests customers would like to see the up-skilling of staff in hotels, restaurants and pubs, increasing training in hygiene, limiting the number of guests and providing PPE for all workers.

In an effort to help the domestic tourism and hospitality industries that have missed out on the May bank holidays this year, reports suggest the the government is considering the introduction of an extra day of holiday in October. More than half of those surveyed were in favour of this, with a further 39% saying they would likely plan a staycation for the long weekend.

