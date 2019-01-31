A new charity dedicated to improving the health and well being of workers in the tourism industry launched yesterday

The event, which took place at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, saw a number of industry stalwarts congregate to celebrate the launch of Hospitality Health (HH), a new initiative which aims to place the welfare of staff in the sector as a top priority.

As the first such charity of its kind in Scotland, HH aims to address mental health awareness through a dedicated online portal and 24-hour manned helpline. Conceived in partnership with Hospitality Action, the charity aims to provide independent confidential advice, support and assistance to people experiencing mental health issues within the sector.

According to charity founder and chief executive, Gordon McIntrye, said: The charity’s Wellness Charter allows employers to better understand stress and devise solutions for encouraging positive behaviour.’

Businesses that commit to the Wellness Charter will adopt an Employee Assistance Programme designed specifically to assist hospitality workers for one-on-one confidential support, counselling and crisis intervention.

Mr McIntyre (pictured left and above centre), said: ‘Hospitality Health was created in response to a rise in anxiety, stress and depression in the industry, and while its aim is to improve the emotional lives of individuals, they will also provide much-needed support with gambling, drug and alcohol abuse.

‘We believe that recognising and understanding employees’ emotions is essential for employers, and giving them the tools and skills to understand stress will help tackle the taboo of mental health.

‘We want to encourage staff to eat well, exercise regularly and drink responsibly. Simple measures such as using noticeboards, staff portals and social media will help promote that.

Essentially, the hospitality culture needs to change and we can start to make a change from today.’

Peter Mckenna, chef-patron at Glasgow restaurant, The Gannet, added: ‘Everybody experiences stress at some point in their life – more so in hospitality – and any initiative that helps to redress the work-life balance is to be welcomed.’

www.hospitalityhealth.org.uk