Scottish Hospitality Says Goodbye To Brightest Star

Scottish Hospitality Says Goodbye To Brightest Star

January 22
15:10 2019
The Scottish hospitality sector is mourning the loss of its greatest chef, Andrew Fairlie, whose death was announced earlier today. Andrew, who was 55, was a leading light in the industry and helped so many individuals over his near-40-year career. As a founding member of the CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board, he lent his considerable experience and depth of knowledge to the judging process and he helped shape the Awards into what they are today.

With that in mind, we thought it would be a fitting tribute to share some of our favourite memories of the great man himself. Our thoughts are with Kate and his family.

With love from all at CIS. xx

 

 

 

