Four pupils and the headmaster of an Edinburgh independent school teamed up with a London-based event specialist last week to examine the mental health challenges faced by businesses and schools. Chaired by the principal of George Heriot’s School, Lesley Franklin (pictured above), the forum addressed the various stress and anxiety issues faced by society, alongside the question of how schools such as Heriot’s aim to ensure the right values and assistance are in place for both staff and students.

Designed to help hospitality leaders take inspiration from other sectors, the debate saw Mrs Franklin speak alongside four of her students who each spoke on what, until recently, has been a difficult topic.

‘It’s important to help develop the mental resilience of students as well as possessing a mind-set that has kindness at its core,’ she said. ‘This changes the culture and creates a safe environment in which people can talk.

‘Too often, environments are driven by a feeling of insecurity. It is important to ensure that people feel safe in their environment, whether they are at school or at work.

Chris Sheppardson, CEO of event organisers, EP Business in Hospitality, added: ‘It’s interesting that schools like George Heriot’s are instilling these values within their own communities, especially as many businesses are also asking how they can find the same values in their own talent.

‘The question posed by Lesley is that it does need to be part of your organisation’s culture and that it therefore starts with your approach to leadership.

‘Honesty and openness are integral features within her school, and these values create a greater understanding, compassion and safety in talking about such issues. ‘There is no doubt that mental health issues are becoming more prevalent around all board tables and across several industries, and George Heriot’s is a live role model and case study for some of the changes that are taking place within society.’

