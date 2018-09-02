Key decision makers from across the UK and abroad will have the opportunity to meet with some of Scotland’s top food and drink producers at London for Speciality & Fine Food Fair, which kicked off today, 2nd September, at London’s Olympia. With more than 9,000 buyers from retail, catering and wholesale sectors, the exhibition presents the ideal platform to discover new Scottish products in one place under the Scotland, a Land of Food and Drink pavilion.

Lucy Husband, UK Market Development Director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: ‘We know that retailers, caterers and wholesalers want to sell more high quality, innovative, unique products with strong provenance.

‘Trade exhibitions are an important part of companies’ sales strategies and the strong regional presence enables companies to showcase their products and businesses to a wide range of UK and international buyers from a number of speciality sectors in one place.’

The Scotland, a Land of Food and Drink pavilion can be found at Speciality & Fine Food Fair, 1940A-F, 2030A-G and 2040A-H from Sunday 2nd September – Tuesday 4th September.

www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org

www.specialityandfinefoodfairs.co.uk