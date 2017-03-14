Catering Scotland

Scottish Schools Back Scottish Dairies

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Scottish Schools Back Scottish Dairies

Scottish Schools Back Scottish Dairies
March 14
11:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Brakes_Scotland_Logo_CMYK_Blue

Thousands of school pupils in Scotland will now be able to enjoy Scottish cheese as part of their school menu, thanks to an initiative devised by Brakes Scotland, Lactalis and the Scottish Government’s procurement offices.

Fergus Ewing MSP said: ‘With an annual forecast of more than 350 tonnes of cheese being sold to schools in Scotland, I want to see more of our schools, hospitals and public sector organisations taking advantage of the high quality food and drink produced in Scotland,’ he said. ‘I’m delighted that Brakes Scotland, Lactalis and Scotland Excel and Cordia have worked together to find a way for more Scottish cheese to be consistently available to over half a million school pupils across the country.’

‘The deal will ensure that more of our school children enjoy the benefits of locally produced food and will provide a welcome boost to our primary producers working to put food on our tables.’

With a dedicated team tasked with the buying, marketing and selling of Scottish food and drink, Brakes Scotland have made a conscious effort as a company to increase the amount of available Scottish products.

Procurement Director Sarah Mackie said: ‘This is the latest in several new Scottish sourced products that schools have been buying through ourselves, along with beef burgers, sliced beef and ham, all of which conform to the school nutritional guidelines.’

www.brake.co.uk

 

Tags
Brakes Scotlandlactallis cheeseScottish local producers
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.