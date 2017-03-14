Thousands of school pupils in Scotland will now be able to enjoy Scottish cheese as part of their school menu, thanks to an initiative devised by Brakes Scotland, Lactalis and the Scottish Government’s procurement offices.

Fergus Ewing MSP said: ‘With an annual forecast of more than 350 tonnes of cheese being sold to schools in Scotland, I want to see more of our schools, hospitals and public sector organisations taking advantage of the high quality food and drink produced in Scotland,’ he said. ‘I’m delighted that Brakes Scotland, Lactalis and Scotland Excel and Cordia have worked together to find a way for more Scottish cheese to be consistently available to over half a million school pupils across the country.’

‘The deal will ensure that more of our school children enjoy the benefits of locally produced food and will provide a welcome boost to our primary producers working to put food on our tables.’

With a dedicated team tasked with the buying, marketing and selling of Scottish food and drink, Brakes Scotland have made a conscious effort as a company to increase the amount of available Scottish products.

Procurement Director Sarah Mackie said: ‘This is the latest in several new Scottish sourced products that schools have been buying through ourselves, along with beef burgers, sliced beef and ham, all of which conform to the school nutritional guidelines.’

