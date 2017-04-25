Scotland’s seafood is on display at Seafood Expo Global, which is being held in Brussels from today until 27th April. Featuring over 40 Scottish companies, the event is the world’s largest seafood show.

Natalie Bell, Trade Marketing Manager for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) at Seafood Scotland said: ‘Seafood now accounts for the biggest rise in food exports from Scotland and demand is increasing.’

Scott Landsburgh, chief executive of Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation added: ‘Scottish salmon is a high quality food with a fan base spanning 60 countries.

‘Despite a rise in market prices last year resulting from growing international demand for the UK’s favourite fish, consumer demand has not been affected and it is clear that high quality and taste remain on the agenda.’

With food exports from Scotland to Asia rising over 400% since 2007, the three days of Seafood Expo Global can have a significant impact on the year’s trading across all international markets.

www.seafoodscotland.org