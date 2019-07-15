Scottish Wholesale Achievers 2020 Launch for Entries

Entries for the Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards are now open. With five supplier categories and 10 for supplier organisations, including the new Green Wholesaler of the Year Award, the awards aim to reward outstanding performance across the trade in Scotland.

SWA chief executive, Colin Smith (pictured left), said: ‘We’re refreshing Achievers for 2020 in response to feedback from wholesalers and sponsors, and with wholesalers committed to operating more sustainably and being transparent about their environmental credentials, this new award reflects the current mood of the industry.

‘Our decision to introduce our Green Wholesaler of the Year award, sponsored by Zero Waste Scotland, chimes with the ongoing work by Scottish wholesalers to reduce their carbon footprint via a number of measures, from upgrading to lower-emission HGV fleets and increasing recycling, to improving sustainability across all areas of their business.’

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, added: ‘From waste and energy to engaging staff and customers, there are lots of ways of making a difference and we look forward to working with the wholesale sector to help them make further strides on sustainability, in addition to supporting them on key policy changes, such as Scotland’s forthcoming deposit return scheme.’

Meanwhile, the new Rising Star of Wholesale award, open to employees aged 26 and under, reflects the SWA’s commitment to nurture emerging talent and enhance skills within the wholesale sector industry, and to promote it as a viable career path. The award will be presented to a young person at the beginning of their career who is showing great attitude, ambition and potential.

Now in their 18th year, the Scottish Wholesale Achievers Awards are open to all organisations involved in the Scottish wholesaler sector. The closing date for entries is Friday 26th July 2019 and full details of the categories, criteria and entry forms can be found here.

Scottish Wholesale Achiever Award Categories 2020

Best Cash & Carry

Best Delivered Operation – Retail

Best Delivered Operation – Foodservice

Best Symbol Group

Employee of the Year

Best Marketing Initiative

Best Licensed Wholesaler

Great Place to Work

Rising Star of Wholesale

Green Wholesaler of the Year

Supplier Awards

Best Overall Service

Best Foodservice Supplier

Best Advertising Campaign

Project Scotland

Suppliers Sales Executive of the Year

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk.