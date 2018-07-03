The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has appointed Colin Smith as chief executive designate, succeeding current executive director Kate Salmon who is retiring after leading the trade body for 35 years.

Smith (pictured) whose career in the wholesale sector spans more than 20 years, previously worked in various roles for Bestway, Bellevue Cash & Carry and Costco Wholesale before launching his own business, the multi-award-winning Pinkie Farm convenience store, in Musselburgh.

SWA President, Julie Dunn, said: ‘Colin’s wide-ranging experience of the wholesale industry, spanning both foodservice and retail, will bring depth and knowledge to our association as we support our members in times of change both within the trade and on the political landscape.

‘Colin understands the many challenges facing our members and suppliers, and is ideally placed to help promote wholesale as a vibrant industry which offers great career opportunities.’

Colin Smith added: ‘Wholesale provides suppliers with an excellent opportunity to tap into the strong route to market that our members’ independent retail and foodservice outlets customers offer. I want to get that message across and I want to hear their views so we can tailor our offer to specific sectors of our wholesale membership.’

Outgoing director Kate Salmon will work with Smith over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition before scaling back in the autumn to work for the SWA on a consultancy basis: ‘ Colin will work with our members, suppliers and partners to drive the association forward and ensure that we are the forefront of discussions and debates around the issues affecting the wholesale industry,’ she said. ‘Our collaborative approach will ensure that our members’ views are relayed to key decision-makers, giving us a louder voice at Holyrood and in the wider food-and-drink industry.’

See CateringScotland.com’s round-up of this year’s SWA 2018 conference here.