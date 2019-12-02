The chief executive of the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has presentated to the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee at Holyrood last month to demand that Scotland’s wholesale channel is represented within the proposed Deposit and Return Scheme (DRS).

Colin Smith (pictured) appeared in front of the committee to state that as the wholesale sector will play a critical role in fraud prevention, their voices should be heard and their advice and recommendations should be taken into consideration, ideally through formal SWA board membership of the new scheme administrator.

Currently, only retailers, manufacturers and producers will be members of the scheme administrator, a position that Smith views as unacceptable given the significant role the wholesale channel will play in the new DRS.

‘In our view, board membership [of the administrator] should reflect the parts of the supply chain that are obligated under DRS,’ he said. ‘Wholesalers are critical to the implementation and success of DRS in Scotland and that vital role should be reflected with a position on the administrator board.

Smith also highlighted the fact that the wholesale association is the only pivotal part of the supply chain that is not compensated in any way under the current DRS proposals, either through a handling fee or as members of the administrator.

‘At present, the wholesale channel will deliver DRS-obligated products to Scotland’s 5,000 independent retailers and 39,000 restaurants, pubs and clubs, and will therefore play an important role in helping to identify fraud,’ he added.

The SWA also used the opportunity to call for the addition of a dispute resolution mechanism into the DRS proposals, as well as a formal means of ensuring that the voices of those in the supply chain that sit outwith the scheme administrator are taken into consideration.

‘For the new DRS to work effectively in Scotland, it must be as inclusive as possible and take into account the interests and views of all of those in the wider supply chain who will be affected by the DRS scheme.

‘Wholesalers in particular will be fundamental to its success and this role should be recognised with formal SWA membership of the administrator.’

www.scottishwholesale.co.uk