The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has announced the launch of its 2018 Conference App as part of its pledge to host a paperless event this year.

In addition to providing access to the timetables for the various business sessions over the three-day event, the new app will allow users to:

Share business cards

Access the delegate list

Message one another on a private platform

Entitled Bridging the Gap, the 2018 SWA Conference takes place at Crieff Hydro from 8th-10th June. For instruction on how to download the app on iOS and Android, visit https://swa18.insightmobilecms.co.uk/splash