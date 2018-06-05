Catering Scotland

Scottish Wholesale Association Launches Conference App

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Scottish Wholesale Association Launches Conference App

Scottish Wholesale Association Launches Conference App
June 05
11:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has announced the launch of its 2018 Conference App as part of its pledge to host a paperless event this year.

In addition to providing access to the timetables for the various business sessions over the three-day event, the new app will allow users to:

  • Share business cards
  • Access the delegate list
  • Message one another on a private platform

Entitled Bridging the Gap, the 2018 SWA Conference takes place at Crieff Hydro from 8th-10th June. For instruction on how to download the app on iOS and Android, visit https://swa18.insightmobilecms.co.uk/splash

Tags
Crieff hydroScottish Wholesale AchieversScottish Wholesale Associationscottish wholesale association conference
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.