Scottish Wholesale Association Releases August Bulletin

Scottish Wholesale Association Releases August Bulletin

August 02
15:03 2019
The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has released the August edition of its news bulletin. Following on from the organisation’s July news round-up, the new issue includes an in-depth examination of the punitive actions taken by insurers and the solutions available to help minimise the impact of a ‘hardening’ market.

Produced by the SWA’s affiliate insurance provider, CCRS, the August edition provides an update on the current challenges facing Scottish food and drink businesses, including premium increases, a reduction in capacity and substantial increases in deductibles/excesses.

Click here to download the SWA’s August Bulletin.

