The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has released the September edition of its news bulletin. The new issue includes a preview of Achievers 2020, the industry-leading awards programme for the Scottish wholesale sector.

The 18th SWA Achievers takes place on the night of Thursday 13th February 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh. Book your ticket here.

In addition to details of Achievers, the SWA’s September bulletin also includes:

Details of the forthcoming Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA) conference on 2nd October at the DoubleTree Hilton Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen

Information on the Road Haulage Association Autumn Conference on 3rd October at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham

A welcome to new members

Events and training dates for the coming months

A conference on crisis management in the food and drink industry, Glasgow

An introduction to environmental law, Stonehaven

A workshop on the definition of sourcing local and Scottish

Meanwhile, the association is promoting a seafood lunch and workshop to help delegates understand more about the Scottish seafood industry and the opportunities it holds for Scottish wholesalers and food distributors.

Aimed at wholesalers seeking new business opportunities and operators looking to list Scottish seafood and meet new buyers and sellers of Scottish seafood, the free event is being organised in conjunction with Seafood Scotland.

Click here to download the SWA’s September Bulletin 2019

Click here for more information on the Seafood Scotland event on 29th October.