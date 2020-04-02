A Scottish wholesaler has joined forces with a music industry tour manager to deliver food and drink to frontline NHS staff across Scotland as they work through the COVID-19 crisis.

Port Dundas-based Lomond Foods has teamed up with Ben Pomphrett, whose partner is an intensive care nurse currently working at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. After reaching out to colleagues working in the music industry, he launched ‘Help Our NHS’ to help support staff through these unprecedented times.

‘Hearing first-hand about how the NHS is dealing with Coronavirus, I thought that ensuring Scotland’s NHS staff should get the food they need while they’re caring for patients.

‘Critical care nurses are now in full PPE and can have limited time to prepare and eat on breaks, and often rely on snacks gifted by patients’ families but with those units now closed to visitors this is no longer happening.

Glasgow-based Ben, who has worked with performers including Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and Biffy Clyro, called Barbara Henderson, who owns and runs Lomond Foods with husband, Sam.

“I called Barbara to ask if Lomond would be interested in helping and she immediately said yes.

Barbara added: Like other businesses during this crisis we’ve had to adapt as our traditional ‘foodservice’ deliveries to outlets such as restaurants, sandwich bars and cafes has dropped off. However, as we have not stopped delivering to hospitals, we’re delighted to help Ben as it’s such a fantastic idea.

“As well has helping provide snacks to frontline NHS staff, we’re also looking to deliver healthy meal options for those working in critical care units and have been in touch with our suppliers to invite them to donate everything from crisps, juice and sweet treats to other products such as ready meals and snacks that can be popped in the microwave.’

Ben said: ‘It’s early days but we’re really heartened by the response so far and hope food and drink suppliers get on board with it.’

Email helpournhs@gmail.com or barbara@lomondfoods.co.uk for more information and to donate.