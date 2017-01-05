CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor, Seafood Scotland, has announced the appointment of Patrick Hughes as its new leader.

Formerly a senior food and drink consultant at the consulting arm of the Scotland’s Rural College, Patrick (pictured above) led the Scottish Government-funded Think Local and Connect Local programmes.

He commented: ‘My remit is to transform Seafood Scotland into a sustainable organisation that will continue to support and grow the sector while working closely with the wider food and drink industry.

Iain Macsween, Chairman of Seafood Scotland, added: ‘Patrick’s knowledge of the Seafood sector, alongside his experience of helping businesses develop and grow, made him the natural choice for the role. The board looks forward to encouraging chefs and trade suppliers in the UK to source top quality seafood from domestic shores.’

Working alongside Government agencies to promote Scottish seafood to the global market, Seafood Scotland focuses on the restaurant and catering sectors, targeting trade buyers, wholesalers and chefs across the US and Europe.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

www.seafoodscotland.org