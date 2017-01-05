Catering Scotland

Seafood Scotland Announces New Leader

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Seafood Scotland Announces New Leader

Seafood Scotland Announces New Leader
January 05
12:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor, Seafood Scotland, has announced the appointment of Patrick Hughes as its new leader.

Formerly a senior food and drink consultant at the consulting arm of the Scotland’s Rural College, Patrick (pictured above) led the Scottish Government-funded Think Local and Connect Local programmes

He commented: ‘My remit is to transform Seafood Scotland into a sustainable organisation that will continue to support and grow the sector while working closely with the wider food and drink industry.

Iain Macsween, Chairman of Seafood Scotland, added: ‘Patrick’s knowledge of the Seafood sector, alongside his experience of helping businesses develop and grow, made him the natural choice for the role.  The board looks forward to encouraging chefs and trade suppliers in the UK to source top quality seafood from domestic shores.’

Working alongside Government agencies to promote Scottish seafood to the global market, Seafood Scotland focuses on the restaurant and catering sectors, targeting trade buyers, wholesalers and chefs across the US and Europe.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

www.seafoodscotland.org

 

Tags
CIS Excellence Awardslocal producepatrick Hughes seafood scotlandSeafood Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.