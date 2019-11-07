Donna Fordyce has been appointed as the new interim Head of Seafood Scotland, the national trade marketing body for the Scottish seafood industry (October 2019).

Seafood Scotland’s industry engagement specialist since 2007, Donna (pictured) had been working closely with seafood-related businesses across the country, having previously spent time as an observer on the Seafood Scotland board.

John Anderson, Chairman of Seafood Scotland, commented: ‘Donna has an excellent knowledge of how the seafood industry operates across a wide range of sub-sectors and supply chains. She is hugely respected within the sector and the board looks forward to working alongside her.’

Donna added: ‘My focus is to continue to support and help grow the sector, while working closely with the wider food and drink industry in Scotland.’

Operating worldwide alongside government agencies including Scottish Development International, Seafood Scotland promotes Scottish seafood to a global trade market.

Donna replaces Patrick Hughes who has been in position as Head of Seafood Scotland since January 2017.

