Catering Scotland

Seafood Scotland Appoints Interim Head 

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Seafood Scotland Appoints Interim Head 

Seafood Scotland Appoints Interim Head 
November 07
12:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Donna Fordyce has been appointed as the new interim Head of Seafood Scotland, the national trade marketing body for the Scottish seafood industry (October 2019).

Seafood Scotland’s industry engagement specialist since 2007, Donna (pictured) had been working closely with seafood-related businesses across the country, having previously spent time as an observer on the Seafood Scotland board.

John Anderson, Chairman of Seafood Scotland, commented: ‘Donna has an excellent knowledge of how the seafood industry operates across a wide range of sub-sectors and supply chains. She is hugely respected within the sector and the board looks forward to working alongside her.’

Donna added: ‘My focus is to continue to support and help grow the sector, while working closely with the wider food and drink industry in Scotland.’

Operating worldwide alongside government agencies including Scottish Development International, Seafood Scotland promotes Scottish seafood to a global trade market.

Donna replaces Patrick Hughes who has been in position as Head of Seafood Scotland since January 2017.

www.seafoodscotland.org

 

Tags
CIS Excellence AwardsSeafood Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.