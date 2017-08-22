A Scottish contingent of seafood companies is to head to Japan for the region’s largest seafood show later this month.

The Japan Seafood Expo, which takes place from 23rd – 25th August, will be attended by Scottish companies showcasing a range of smoked and farmed salmon, mackerel, herring, crab and langoustines.

Scottish operators attending the Japanese Seafood Expo 2017 include:

Scottish Fisherman’s Organisation

John Ross Jnr

Crab Company Scotland

Denholm Seafoods

Hebridean Smokehouse

Lunar

Scottish Salmon Company

Loch Duart Salmon

Natalie Bell, Trade Marketing Manager for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) at CIS Excellence Sustainable Business Award co-sponsor, Seafood Scotland, said: ‘Asia is an important market for the Scottish seafood sector, and Japan in particular is key.

‘We know theirs is a discerning market with a huge appetite for the world-class level of quality that seafood from Scotland achieves, making this Expo one of the most critical opportunities for Scottish companies to do business in the region.’

Scott Landsburgh, chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation, added: ‘As recent figures from HMRC show, the development of the far east market is of huge importance to the Scottish seafood market, with East Asia becoming increasingly significant.

‘We have a real opportunity to take advantage of the high demand for Scottish produce, particularly salmon. Our high standards, excellent environmental record and detailed traceability are all factors in making salmon a highly respected and sought-after product in the region.’

Both Scottish and Japanese chefs will be working with the delegation to prepare their products both in western and Scottish culinary styles, but also to demonstrate how Scottish produce can be used for more traditional Japanese cuisine, showing the versatility and great fit with a very different culinary culture to back here at home.’

www.seafoodscotland.org

www.cis-excellenceawards.com