Seafood Scotland Launches Chef Masterclass Series

May 18
14:51 2020
Seafood expert: Roy Brett, Chef-Proprietor of Ondine Restaurant

Seafood Scotland has launched the Masterclass Series for chefs in Scotland. Hosted by CIS Excellence Awards board member, Roy Brett, alongside CJ Jackson from the Seafood School at Billingsgate, the Masterclass series offers chefs the chance to develop and improve their seafood preparation skills for when they’re back in the kitchen.

Taking place on 20th May, 27th May and 3rd June, the classes will provide a Q&A session and tips on how to gain the best margins and use out of our seafood.

Topics covered will include:

  • Seasonality
  • Sustainability
  • Mongering techniques across a range of species
  • What to look for when sourcing Scottish seafood

Visit https://tinyurl.com/ya23vmn5 to sign up.

www.seafoodscotland.org

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

CIS Excellence Awards, Roy Brett, Scottish seafood, Scottish seafood classes, scottish seafood mastercalsses, Seafood Scotland
