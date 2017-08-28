Catering Scotland

Seafood Scotland Launches Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships

August 28
09:49 2017
Seafood Scotland has announced it is to launch the inaugural Oyster Shucking Championships in Stranraer next month.

The winner of the competition will represent Scotland at the world championships in Ireland in October.

Clare MacDougall, trade marketing manager at Seafood Scotland, said: ‘Scotland is renowned the world over for its seafood, especially oysters, but we have never been represented as a country at the famous world championships in Galway. The introduction of a Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship gives us the chance to compete at world standard.’

The inaugural Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships takes place on Saturday 16th September from 2pm–4pm at the Stranraer Oyster Festival. Andy Cumming, chef lecturer at Glasgow City College (pictured above), has already signed up to the championships.

www.seafoodscotland.org

 

local produce scotland, Scottish Oyster Shucking Championship, Scottish seafood, Seafood Scotland
