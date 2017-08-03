Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers’ ambassador, Mark Beaumont, has checked in with his corporate colleagues in a video post from Mongolia during his epic round-the-world-in-80-days cycle challenge.

After covering Europe, Mark (pictured centre, with, L-R, Bruce Stevenson’s Edward Bruce and Derek Skinner) rode through Russia, Mongolia and on to the Great Wall of China before embarking on his ride across Australia – a route he last tackled back in 2008.

