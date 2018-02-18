The busy diary of Showcasing Regional Scotland 2018 events will kick off at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on 7th March. Scheduled to coincide with the first week of Scottish Tourism Month, the day is aimed at inspiring suppliers to increase the availability of quality, locally produced Scottish food and drink.

In this specially produced video, Scotland Food & Drink Chief Executive, James Withers, explains why the Showcasing Regional Scotland events are crucial fixtures over the coming months as the organisation continues to help operators who are actively looking to source more of Scotland’s magnificent larder.

Watch the video here or by clicking on the screen grab below.

Buyer registration for Showcasing Scotland West is open. For more information and to register, click here.