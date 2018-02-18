Catering Scotland

SF&D Kicks Off Showcasing Regional Scotland 2018 With New Promo Video

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

SF&D Kicks Off Showcasing Regional Scotland 2018 With New Promo Video

SF&D Kicks Off Showcasing Regional Scotland 2018 With New Promo Video
February 18
12:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The busy diary of Showcasing Regional Scotland 2018 events will kick off at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on 7th March. Scheduled to coincide with the first week of Scottish Tourism Month, the day is aimed at inspiring suppliers to increase the availability of quality, locally produced Scottish food and drink.
In this specially produced video, Scotland Food & Drink Chief Executive, James Withers, explains why the Showcasing Regional Scotland events are crucial fixtures over the coming months as the organisation continues to help operators who are actively looking to source more of Scotland’s magnificent larder.

Watch the video here or by clicking on the screen grab below.

Buyer registration for Showcasing Scotland West is open. For more information and to register, click here.

Tags
James Witherslocal produce scotlandlocal producersScotland Food & Drinkshowcasing regional scotlandshowcasing regional scotland 2018
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.