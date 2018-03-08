Showcasing Regional Scotland kicked off yesterday as the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing, welcomed 100 food and drink businesses for a special one-day ‘Meet the Buyer’ event at Hampden Park.

Aimed at increasing the availability of Scottish food and drink in the west, the event was organised by Scotland Food & Drink with support from Connect Local. It followed the release of the results of a recent survey which revealed that almost 70% of Scots said they value local sourcing, while nearly half claimed they plan to buy more local food and drink in the future.

Organisers hope the events will help grow sales of locally produced, authentic Scottish food and drink within local markets; others have been scheduled for around the country throughout this year and 2019.

Mr Ewing said: ‘We know that bringing together suppliers and buyers to do business at these type of events has a proven track record of working well.

‘In taking the Showcasing Scotland concept to regional level we are providing our local producers with the opportunity to grow their businesses by highlighting the very best of their produce to a range of prospective buyers.’

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink (pictued left), added: ‘Showcasing Scotland West provided an excellent platform to broaden the range and diversity of Scottish produce available in local markets across Scotland.’

The one-day, meet-the buyer’ regional Showcasing Scotland events have been developed by Scotland Food & Drink in partnership with Connect Local. Further events in Tayside, Highlands & Islands, the East and North East will take place across 2018/19.

For more information and online registration, visit www.showcasing.scot.

Photo (L-R): Taste of Arran’s Kim Ryan; George Wotherspoon of Loch Lomond Brewery; James Withers, CEO Scotland Food & Drink; Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy; Ceri Ritchie, Project Manager at Connect Local; Craig Strachan, Start-Up Drinks Lab; Neil Robson, Rebel Chocolate; Kirsty George of Luss Smokehouse