Showcasing Scotland Kicks Off at Gleneagles

October 03
21:09 2017
Today marked the start of Showcasing Scotland, the two-day food-and-drink exhibition taking place at Gleneagles. Featuring over 150 buyers from eighteen countries, the event puts producers together with key buyers who are invited to participate in a full programme of events including a networking dinner and sector visits which will allow them to visit the places and people behind Scotland’s produce.

www.showcasingscotland.com

food and drink scotlandlocal produce scotlandShowcasing Scotland
