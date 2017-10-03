Showcasing Scotland Kicks Off at Gleneagles
Today marked the start of Showcasing Scotland, the two-day food-and-drink exhibition taking place at Gleneagles. Featuring over 150 buyers from eighteen countries, the event puts producers together with key buyers who are invited to participate in a full programme of events including a networking dinner and sector visits which will allow them to visit the places and people behind Scotland’s produce.
