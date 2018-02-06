Catering Scotland

Sign Up To Showcasing Regional Scotland’s Meet The Supplier Event

February 06
14:07 2018
Scotland Food and Drink, with support from Connect Local and local councils, are inviting operators to discover the very best of Scotland’s food and drink producers at the first in the series of regional Meet the Supplier events taking place across Scotland.

Aimed at introducing new suppliers, the Showcasing Regional Scotland events will kick off at Hampden Park, Glasgow on 7th March and provide a mix of one-to-one meetings in addition to a showcase exhibition.

THE DETAILS

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow
When: Wednesday 7th March 2018
Format: 60+ food and drink exhibitors will be on hand for prearranged meetings and to offer samples and advice about how they can meet your business needs
Catering: A lunch will be offered using fresh, local produce
How to book: Register before Monday 12th February at https://showcasing.scot/

Hampden Park Glasgowmeet the supplier eventScotland Food and Drinkshowcasing regional scotland 2018
