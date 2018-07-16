The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has appointed Colin Wilkinson as managing director. Combining the responsibilities of former SLTA chief executive, Paul Waterson and the SLTA secretary, Wilkinson’s role will accompany the new non-executive board members, who include Jim Grierson, Kenny MacAskill, Lawrence Durden, Glen Gribbon, John Shearer, Stephen Montgomery, Graham Blaikie, Marshall Bain and Graham Forbes.

Wilkinson said: ‘This is an exciting time for the SLTA as we move forward and support our members, both within the licensed trade and on the political spectrum and I look forward to working with the board and the regional council to ensure that our voice is heard on all issues affecting the licensed trade and hospitality industry.’

Members of the SLTA Regional Council include:

Inverness and Highlands:

Douglas Harrison, Covenanters’ Inn, Auldearn

Murray Lamont, Mackays Hotel, Wick

Robert Sutherland, The Waterfront,Wick

The North-East

Graham Forbes, Forres

David Hill, Elgin

Mike Kinnaird, Aberdeen

South-East

Marshall Bain, Edinburgh

Jim Wilkie, Edinburgh

South-West

Stewart Clarkson, Prestwick

Brian Armstrong, Dumfries

Eric Montgomery, Castle Douglas

Strathclyde

Alistair Don, Glasgow

Jim Clancy, Glasgow

Billy Gold, Glasgow

Tayforth

John Black, Broughty Ferry

David Glass, Broughty Ferry

For more information, visit www.theslta.co.uk