SLTA Appoints Former Association Secretary as MD

July 16
05:36 2018
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has appointed Colin Wilkinson as managing director. Combining the responsibilities of former SLTA chief executive, Paul Waterson and the SLTA secretary, Wilkinson’s role will accompany the new non-executive board members, who include Jim Grierson, Kenny MacAskill, Lawrence Durden, Glen Gribbon, John Shearer, Stephen Montgomery, Graham Blaikie, Marshall Bain and Graham Forbes.

Wilkinson said: ‘This is an exciting time for the SLTA as we move forward and support our members, both within the licensed trade and on the political spectrum and I look forward to working with the board and the regional council to ensure that our voice is heard on all issues affecting the licensed trade and hospitality industry.’

Members of the SLTA Regional Council include:

Inverness and Highlands:

  • Douglas Harrison, Covenanters’ Inn, Auldearn
  • Murray Lamont, Mackays Hotel, Wick
  • Robert Sutherland, The Waterfront,Wick

The North-East 

  • Graham Forbes, Forres
  • David Hill, Elgin
  • Mike Kinnaird, Aberdeen

South-East

  • Marshall Bain, Edinburgh
  • Jim Wilkie, Edinburgh

South-West

  • Stewart Clarkson, Prestwick
  • Brian Armstrong, Dumfries
  • Eric Montgomery, Castle Douglas

Strathclyde

  • Alistair Don, Glasgow
  • Jim Clancy, Glasgow
  • Billy Gold, Glasgow

Tayforth

  • John Black, Broughty Ferry
  • David Glass, Broughty Ferry

 

For more information, visit www.theslta.co.uk

SLTA
