The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has voiced its disappointment at the ‘totally ill-conceived ideology’ of scrapping the current uniform business rate (UBR) system. Pointing out that a large proportion of Scottish businesses are already disadvantaged compared with other areas of the UK, the proposed new system ‘will only bring more uncertainty, increase costs for businesses and discourage further investment in the sector’.

‘The SLTA is deeply concerned that if the rating system is overseen by 32 unitary local authority councils, the outcome across the country will be disastrous for all organisations and could drag business back 25 years,’ said SLTA managing director, Colin Wilkinson (pictured).

The trade association, along with UK Hospitality, the Scottish Beer & Pub Association and the Scottish Tourism Alliance, recently met with the Scottish Government minister for public finance, Kate Forbes, to discuss alternatives for the current system.

‘We understand that the Parliament’s local government committee may take the unusual step of holding a further hearing on the matter of ending the uniform business rate and handing control over the setting of the poundage rate, reliefs and any local supplements or levies to local authorities,’ continued Colin. ‘The committee may also be open to receiving written industry submissions on this matter and we would encourage all businesses to make use of this opportunity in advance of the anticipated deadline of 20th December.’

