Today’s announcement by the First Minister that outdoor areas in Scotland’s pubs and bars are to remain closed has been met with dismay by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA).

Managing director, Colin Wilkinson, (pictured right) said: ‘The FM’s announcement is a bitter blow for Scotland’s hospitality sector, which expected to be able to kick-start the rebuilding of the industry much sooner than now planned.

‘With the decision now delayed until 2nd July, operators face another anxious period for the survival of their businesses. This may also have a knock-on effect for the reopening of indoor areas on 15th July.

‘This delay may be possible with social distancing measures and again brings into question whether these first steps, for those who have an outdoor area, will actually help businesses start to recover. Furthermore, research shows that unless the 2m social distancing parameters are reduced, the potential reductions in capacity could be as high as 87%.’

Without question, health and safety must come before profit but the First Minister’s comment that ‘there is emerging evidence that places such as pubs, restaurants and gyms can be hotspots for transmission’ will do nothing to alleviate customer confidence in returning to our pubs and bars.’