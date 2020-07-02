The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has welcomed today’s announcement by Nicola Sturgeon that social distancing measures will be reduced on the understanding that additional practices are introduced by businesses from 15th July when industry can fully reopen.

Managing director Colin Wilkinson (pictured left), said: ‘While we acknowledge that outdoor areas will need to maintain two-metre social distancing for the present, this news will further help the rebuilding of the industry and gives Scotland’s pubs and bars the lifeline they need for their survival.

‘Without this reduction, it is estimated that two-thirds of our pubs and bars would not have been able to open and operate viably, leading to a large number of business closures and job losses.

‘Today’s announcement, however, does not help an estimated one-third of premises which will still be wondering when they can reopen.

Mr Wilkinson repeated the SLTA’s call that the UK and Scottish Governments must look at an extended detailed package of support for those businesses which are unable to reopen at this time. ‘The devil will be in the detail as to what extra procedures and practices will need to be adopted and the sector eagerly awaits Government guidance on this,’ he added.

‘The First Minister confirmed today that businesses in the hospitality sector will be required to take the contact details of customers and we accept that this is both responsible and necessary under the circumstances.’

‘The licensed trade is used to working in a heavily regulated industry and we are confident that the sector will rise to the challenges ahead.’

Meanwhile, the SLTA has welcomed the suggestion in the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK fiscal path – a new approach report published earlier this week of a possible temporary reduction in VAT, moving the tourism and hospitality industries onto a reduced rate of 5%.

