Catering Scotland

Sodexo Appoints New Sales Manager at Hampden Park

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sodexo Appoints New Sales Manager at Hampden Park

Sodexo Appoints New Sales Manager at Hampden Park
August 04
14:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events has announced a new appointment in the role of sales manager at Hampden Park.

Jill Nicholson, who has worked at Hampden Park since 2013 – latterly as senior events coordinator – will be tasked with leading the events team, raising awareness of the new event facilities at the stadium and increasing revenue through conferences and events.

General manager, Craig Younger,  said: ‘Jill is already embracing the challenge of ensuring we continue to provide an unparalleled hospitality and event service.’

The events team at Hampden Park was recently been named the best in the business at the Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards 2017.

www.sodexo.com

Tags
Contract Caterers Scotlandcontract catering scotlandSodexo Prestige Venues & EventsSodexo Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by Click Web Consulting

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.