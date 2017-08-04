Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events has announced a new appointment in the role of sales manager at Hampden Park.

Jill Nicholson, who has worked at Hampden Park since 2013 – latterly as senior events coordinator – will be tasked with leading the events team, raising awareness of the new event facilities at the stadium and increasing revenue through conferences and events.

General manager, Craig Younger, said: ‘Jill is already embracing the challenge of ensuring we continue to provide an unparalleled hospitality and event service.’

The events team at Hampden Park was recently been named the best in the business at the Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards 2017.

www.sodexo.com