Sodexo Sports and Leisure has promoted David Trotter into the newly created role of divisional director.

Tasked with the strategic delivery of business in Scotland and Northern Ireland, David (pictured) will also hold responsibility for the Open Golf Championship and will accept a seat on the leadership board for the company’s UK & I business.

Commenting on the appointment, managing director Chris Bray said: ‘David has gained strong experience in stadia and racecourses throughout his career and we are excited about the future and the contribution he can bring to our business plan over the next few years.’

