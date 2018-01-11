Sodexo has bolstered its stadia and racecourse teams at Aberdeen Football Club (AFC) with the appointment of Euan Stewart and Derek Coulter to roles within the Sports and Leisure division.

Joining the team as AFC’s catering services director, Euan (pictured, above middle) brings with him extensive hospitality, project management and business development experience, having worked in the hospitality sector over the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, Derek Coulter has been promoted to the role of account manager for stadia and racecourses across Scotland and Northern Ireland. The role will give him responsibility for Sodexo’s operations at venues across the region, including AFC, Hamilton Park Racecourse, Hampden, Perth Racecourse and both Dundee Football Clubs.

David Trotter, Sodexo Sports and Leisure’s Divisional Director for Scotland and NI (pictured left) said: ‘In Derek and Euan we have two very strong individuals taking on important roles in the business that are pivotal to supporting our growth plans for Scotland and NI over the next few years.’

According to David, the recent appointments are reflective of Sodexo’s increased interest within the sports sector and the expansion of Sodexo Sports and Leisure.