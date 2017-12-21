Hamilton Park Racecourse today welcomed South Lanarkshire Council’s (SLC) decision to approve plans for a multi-million-pound hotel development on its grounds.

Operating under the Hampton by Hilton brand, the proposed new £10m 118-room property (CGI impression pictured above), aims to bring up to 20 new jobs to the area in a variety of roles including managerial, professional, customer service and administrative positions.

Hamilton Park Racecourse Chief Executive Vivien Currie (pictured left), said: ‘This significant investment project will bring fantastic benefits both to our business and the wider economy.’

The project, which is set to get underway on site in the spring, will generate an additional £5.9m per year in visitor expenditure in the area and add a gross value of £700,000 per year to the economy.

https://hamilton-park.co.uk