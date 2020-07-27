The Springboard Charity has appointed Chris Gamm as chief executive from next month, replacing Anne Pierce who retires after 23 years.

Currently editor of The Caterer, Mr Gamm (pictured above) says Springboard, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2020, will play an important role in creating a sustainable future for the UK hospitality industry: ‘Following the Coronavirus crisis, hospitality will continue to face a huge staffing challenge and Springboard’s work to promote it as a great place to work, attract talent and to provide people with the necessary skills for a successful career is crucial as the sector rebuilds,’ he said.

‘I look forward to working with operators and suppliers on some exciting projects in 2020 and beyond in order to showcase this amazing industry to the next generation of workers.

Springboard chairman Alastair Storey (pictured left), added: ‘I was hugely impressed with Chris’s vision for the future of the charity, his strategy for delivering it and the dynamism he will bring to the role.’

Founded in 1990 by honorary president Stephen Moss, Springboard aims to help thousands of young and disadvantaged people each year find work in hospitality through its programmes, training and mentoring.

www.springboard.uk.net