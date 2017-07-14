Catering Scotland

Springboard Launches Fiona Colley Award 2017

July 14
07:09 2017
Open to anyone who has completed a Springboard Into Work programme in Scotland, the Fiona Colley award seeks candidates who have overcome challenges which have prevented them from finding employment. The winner will be given a tailored career-development scholarship, including support, further qualifications, skills, work experience, and study trip. The recipient will also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Springboard Awards for Excellence (pictured) on 24th November 2017.

Nominations should be submitted by Springboard Scotland Programme Managers or Employer partners, and all applicants must have competed a Scottish Springboard Programme and entries will be judged by the Springboard CEO, the Springboard Scotland Director and two members of the Springboard Scotland Advisory Board.

Visit https://springboard.uk.net/awards-for-excellence/special-awards/the-fiona-colley-award for more information.

