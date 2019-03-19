Hospitality industry charity Springboard has announced Alastair Storey as chairman, taking over from Stephen Moss CBE, Springboard’s founder and chair for the past 29 years.

A Springboard life patron since 2010, Scot Alastair is chairman of WSH, the parent company for brands including CIS Excellence Chef of the Year sponsor, BaxterStorey, benugo, Portico and Caterlink. Anne Pierce, Springboard’s CEO said: ‘Alastair’s experience and engagement in the hospitality industry will help us to help young people, unemployed and disadvantaged adults into sustainable employment and careers in hospitality.’

Alastair (pictured above right), added: ‘Springboard provides invaluable support to our industry, attracting new talent and showcasing the endless opportunities a career in hospitality and tourism can provide.

‘Attracting new talent is crucial to the future success of our sector, and Springboard showcases hospitality and tourism as a truly exciting sector. I’m delighted to continue the fantastic work Stephen and the team have undertaken over the past 29 years.’

Stephen Moss (pictured above left), said: ‘We now offer more than 60,000 careers advice and guidance sessions each year. Alastair will bring his unrivalled expertise and experience, continuing our hard work and supporting Springboard’s growth.’

Meanwhile, Springboard’s FutureChef programme celebrated its first ever Scottish winner yesterday, when 14-year-old Jessica Mitchell won the 2019 national final. Jessica (pictured right), beat eleven other contestants and impressed the judges with her main course of chicken breast with butternut squash, confit chicken leg and fondant potato, and an apple and frangipane tart with a vanilla pod parfait and caramelised apple for dessert.

https://springboard.uk.net/

www.cis-excellenceawards.com