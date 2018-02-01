The hospitality industry’s charity event of the year is back! Springboard’s Big Event takes place at Hotelympia 2018 and this year organisers have announced a 1930s, Great Gatsby theme featuring electro-jazz music, Charleston dancers and an art deco interior. Providing suppliers with the ideal opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal while entertaining existing and prospective customers, network with peers and relax with colleagues after a busy first day at the exhibition, the event represents the perfect night out and a great opportunity to raise funds for Springboard.

ESSENTIAL BIG EVENT INFO:

Date: Monday 5th March

Venue: Platinum Suite (ExCeL London)

Arrival: 7pm

Dress Code: Black-tie

Visit https://springboard.uk.net/events/fundraising/the-big-event-2018 to book tickets and tables.

www.hotelympia.com

Helping to reduce unemployment and poverty across the UK by enabling people of all ages and backgrounds to achieve their potential in hospitality, leisure and tourism, Springboard helps those who experience barriers to employment. Visit https://springboard.uk.net/ for more information and to get involved.