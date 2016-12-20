Catering Scotland

Springboard's Inaugural FutureChef Banquet Planned For February 2017

December 20
13:03 2016

Springboard’s Inaugural FutureChef Banquet Planned For February 2017
December 20
13:03 2016
The celebrated FutureChef banquet has been confirmed for 9th February at Prestonfield House Hotel, in Edinburgh. Aimed at raising funds for Springboard, the event is the first of its kind and will bring together CEOs, decision-makers and students from the Scottish catering and hospitality sector.

Find more information at https://springboard.uk.net/events/fundraising/futurechef-banquet

catering careersFuturechefhospitality careersSpringboard charity
