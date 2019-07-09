The Results of the CIS Excellence Awards 2019 in partnership with The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company WINNER: Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire...

Making the wholesale industry ‘an attractive sector in which to work by creating a legacy that inspires the next generation’ is now the focus of the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA),...

OIOpublisher The catering tender for Glasgow’s world-famous Burrell Collection is now open. Expressions of interest are sought from proactive, innovative catering companies to work in partnership with the Burrell Collection...

Staff Conflict: What To Do When Employees Don’t See Eye To Eye

When a team works closely together, conflict is an inevitable consequence of trying to combine contrasting personalities, skill sets, strengths, weaknesses and professional roles. If a manager does not confront an issue and instead allows it to fester, the work environment can quickly become toxic. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the leader to take proactive action before normal, healthy inter-colleague tension turns into chaos.

Daniela Grendene provides a few pointers on how to help manage staff conflict and keep the workplace a creative, positive and productive environment…

Respect Differences

As the workplace becomes increasingly diverse, conflict resolution is less black or white than it is shades of grey. By respecting differences in individuals and working hard to see things from other perspectives rather than constantly exerting one’s authority, it is easier to comprehend how to manage conflict with people in general.

Right Timing

Let’s admit it! At times, conflict simply cannot be avoided. Consequently, leaders who invest their time and energy in avoiding it at all costs will inevitably regret it later on down the line. Timing is key, and so the right time to take action is when you have proof that the performance of one or others is being negatively impacted by, for example, the behaviour of another. As a manager, waiting too long to resolve a problem such as this will not only fail to address the issues at hand – it will also put your own reputation at risk.

Confront the Issue(s)

Conflict should be confronted head-on. Take charge and address the issues before things go haywire. Allowing conflict to fester is a no-no, as is waiting for others to do your resolution work for you.

Always remember the six keys to a winning team:

1) Strong leadership

2) Common goals

3) Action plan

4) Rules of the game

5) Support risk taking

6) 100% participation and inclusion

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.