Star Tissue UK has announced the launch of two new hygiene paper products for the catering and hospitality markets.

Made from premium paper with greater absorbency, strength and softness, the Evotex label is a premium range of roll towel, centre feeds and dispenser toilet tissue which use the latest production lamination and embossing technology to offer outstanding durability and absorption.

Offering a pure cellulose white towel and recycled blue towel, the Evotex roll towel range is suitable for high-use, low maintenance washrooms that require a long-lasting towel which not only offers superior quality but a reduced cost-per-use.

With research from the Journal of Applied Microbiology finding that so-called Airblades spread 60 times more germs than standard air dryers – and 1,300 times more than standard paper towels – this could be a great time to make the switch. When paired with Star Tissue’s new Evotex Auto-Cut Dispenser, it can save up to 40% when compared to traditional C-Fold hand towel dispensers.

Meanwhile, the ecoroll brand offers a wide range of products made from soft quality 100% recycled tissue.

Star Tissue UK’s managing director, Khalid Saifullah, said: ‘Recycling is a major priority for us and we make sure that all our tissue, plastic and board waste is recycled.

‘Evotex provides a professional solution which minimises paper consumption, while the environmentally friendly ecoroll is the right choice for customers and organisations who demand premium quality eco-friendly products.’

Manufacturing its range of hygiene paper products, Star Tissue UK was established in 2003 and has grown rapidly to become one of the leading independent manufacturers of hygiene products. From their custom-built facility in Blackburn, Lancashire, the family-owned business last year featured in the London Stock Exchange’s list of 1,000 most dynamic companies. Manufacturing away-from-home hygiene paper products, private label products for major suppliers and distribute to the personal hygiene, catering and medical markets throughout the UK and Ireland, Star Tissue UK continually invests in new technology to improve efficiency.

Visit www.startissueuk.co.uk for more information on Star Tissue.